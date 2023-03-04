Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$34.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.58. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$44.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

