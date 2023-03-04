Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after buying an additional 40,381,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

