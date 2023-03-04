Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,201 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

