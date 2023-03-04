LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $741,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 985,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 299,645 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $866.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

