Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Lufax worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 268,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,443,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Lufax Trading Up 0.4 %

Lufax Profile

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

