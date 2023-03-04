Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUGDF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.62. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.99.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

