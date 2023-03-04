Madison Wealth Management Acquires 59,849 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,942.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

