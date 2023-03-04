Madison Wealth Management Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,942.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

