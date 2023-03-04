MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 19.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.4% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $34.16 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also

