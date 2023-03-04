MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,660 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 487,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,025,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 404,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

