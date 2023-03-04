MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,476 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 52.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after buying an additional 1,531,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 232,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 549,427 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $831.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.41.

In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441 in the last 90 days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

