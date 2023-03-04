MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,961 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Senseonics by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 55,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Senseonics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.