MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,826 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCD opened at $13.30 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

