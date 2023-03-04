MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,021 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $557,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

