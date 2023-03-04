MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 23andMe by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 23andMe by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 23andMe by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 23andMe by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 23andMe by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,202 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Insider Activity at 23andMe

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $85,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

23andMe Stock Performance

ME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ ME opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.