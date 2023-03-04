MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRSN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.49. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

