MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MannKind by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MannKind Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MNKD stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

