MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.1% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WINA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark stock opened at $295.74 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $300.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Stories

