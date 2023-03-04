MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 18,339 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $3.45 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

