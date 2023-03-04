MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,282 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 18.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,656 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,054,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wabash National Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,961 shares of company stock worth $5,220,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WNC opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

