MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,522 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 332.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 612,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 470,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Insider Activity

Redwood Trust Price Performance

In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.66 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -63.45%.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

