MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 89,589 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

About Varex Imaging

Shares of VREX stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

