MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CinCor Pharma were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 27.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

CinCor Pharma Profile

CINC opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.