MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $5,883,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.81.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

