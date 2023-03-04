MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOVO. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at about $5,213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,912,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 253,722 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOVO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of -0.04. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $187,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 410,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 13,850 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $187,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

