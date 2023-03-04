MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $327,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Price Performance

TrueBlue stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.46. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.