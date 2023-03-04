MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $22.04 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

REPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

