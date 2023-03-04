MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $388,000 Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

IMAX Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Stories

