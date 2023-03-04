MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $414,000 Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

