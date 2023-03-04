MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,892 shares of company stock worth $703,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF opened at $44.23 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

