MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $15.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.