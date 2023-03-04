MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

NYSE:INN opened at $7.75 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $828.48 million, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.