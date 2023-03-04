MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 184.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 224.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 728,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 360.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Shares of RIVN opened at $16.92 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

