MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 450,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Arcellx Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

