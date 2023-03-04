MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 450,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on ACLX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.
Arcellx Stock Up 0.0 %
Insider Transactions at Arcellx
In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.