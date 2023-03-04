MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 170,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sharecare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.
Sharecare Trading Up 3.4 %
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
