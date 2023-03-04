MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,164 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pulmonx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

