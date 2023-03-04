MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,228 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

RPT Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.