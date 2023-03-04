MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,195 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Amyris by 109.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

