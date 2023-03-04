MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,525 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 410,424 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.