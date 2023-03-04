MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,570 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 312,628 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

