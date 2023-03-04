MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,889 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Berry by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.22. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

