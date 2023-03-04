MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $19,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,987,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 289,582 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,242,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market cap of $949.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,991 shares of company stock worth $500,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

