MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 8,184.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iStar by 18.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iStar by 636.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98,491 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of STAR opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $669.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

