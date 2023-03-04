MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TR opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $46.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

