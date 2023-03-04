MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ATEX opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $60.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anterix Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.