MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Design Therapeutics

In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,727,221.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 916,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,541. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

