MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.