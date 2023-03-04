MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at $22,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $13,242,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solid Power by 210.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 764,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About Solid Power

SLDP opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.11 million, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.64. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

