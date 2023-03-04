MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $510.14 million, a PE ratio of 205.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

