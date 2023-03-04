MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 16,723 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 60.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 296.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.2 %

MCY opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Stories

